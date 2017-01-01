|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:53 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,913
|
New Orleans Saints to play Miami Dolphins in London on Oct. 1
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The NFL announced the dates Friday for the four London games in 2017, including the New Orleans Saints' matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
The Saints and Dolphins will play at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, which would be the Week 4 games for the two teams.
The league previously announced that the Saints would play either Week 3 or 4, but the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars drew the Week 3 slot on Sept. 24.
For the game in London, the Saints are the visiting team while the Dolphins lose one of their eight home games.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|