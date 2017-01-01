home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints position evaluation: Trio of wide receivers among NFL's best


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Every secondary that played against the New Orleans Saints in 2016 faced the nearly impossible challenge of limiting what was arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL.

FINAL ROSTER: Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis, Jake Lampman, Corey Fuller

INJURED RESERVE: None

2017 FREE AGENTS: Willie Snead (exclusive rights), Brandon Coleman (exclusive rights)

POSITION REVIEW

Cooks, Thomas and Snead combined for 3,205 receiving yards in 2016. Four NFL teams -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buffalo and Houston -- finished the season with fewer passing yards that that Saints trio of receivers.

Outside of quarterback, wide receiver was probably the best position group for New Orleans last year as the unit features three players who complement each other well as well as some role players.

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

