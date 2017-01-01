Saints position evaluation: Trio of wide receivers among NFL's best



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Every secondary that played against the New Orleans Saints in 2016 faced the nearly impossible challenge of limiting what was arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL.



FINAL ROSTER: Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis, Jake Lampman, Corey Fuller



INJURED RESERVE: None



2017 FREE AGENTS: Willie Snead (exclusive rights), Brandon Coleman (exclusive rights)



POSITION REVIEW



Cooks, Thomas and Snead combined for 3,205 receiving yards in 2016. Four NFL teams -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buffalo and Houston -- finished the season with fewer passing yards that that Saints trio of receivers.



Outside of quarterback, wide receiver was probably the best position group for New Orleans last year as the unit features three players who complement each other well as well as some role players.



Full Story - NOLA.com Every secondary that played against the New Orleans Saints in 2016 faced the nearly impossible challenge of limiting what was arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL.FINAL ROSTER: Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Willie Snead, Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis, Jake Lampman, Corey FullerINJURED RESERVE: None2017 FREE AGENTS: Willie Snead (exclusive rights), Brandon Coleman (exclusive rights)POSITION REVIEWCooks, Thomas and Snead combined for 3,205 receiving yards in 2016. Four NFL teams -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buffalo and Houston -- finished the season with fewer passing yards that that Saints trio of receivers.Outside of quarterback, wide receiver was probably the best position group for New Orleans last year as the unit features three players who complement each other well as well as some role players.