Saints plan to interview ex-49ers coach Jim Tomsula for defensive line opening: source
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 11:58 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,913
|
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Outside of coordinators, assistant head coach hires in the NFL rarely qualify as splash moves, but one man the New Orleans Saints plan to interview would qualify
The Saints intend to interview Jim Tomsula, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, for the defensive line coach opening with the Saints, according to a source.
Sporting News reported Friday the Saints interviewed Tomsula earlier this week, but the source said the interview hasn't yet happened.
Prior to his promotion, Tomsula coached the 49ers' defensive line from 2007-14, a unit that was among the best in the NFL at times during that stretch. Tomsula, 48, did not coach in 2016.
Full Story - NOLA.com
