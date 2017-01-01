|
Today, 12:02 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,913
|
What mock drafts are saying about the Saints' pick at No. 11
By Joel A. Erickson
With the release of Mel Kiper's first mock, the NFL Draft prediction schedule is well underway, and it'll get even hotter when the Senior Bowl kicks into high gear in Mobile, Ala., next week.
So far, there's no consensus about who the New Orleans Saints will draft with the No. 11 pick, other than the side of the ball, and it should come as no surprise.
Experts expect the Saints, who finished 27th in the NFL in defense, to go back to that side of the ball.
Full Story - The Advocate
- ESPN's Mel Kiper
Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
- The MMQB's Emily Kaplan
Takkarist McKinley, DE/LB, UCLA
- NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah
Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU...
|
