What mock drafts are saying about the Saints' pick at No. 11



By Joel A. Erickson



With the release of Mel Kiper's first mock, the NFL Draft prediction schedule is well underway, and it'll get even hotter when the Senior Bowl kicks into high gear in Mobile, Ala., next week.



So far, there's no consensus about who the New Orleans Saints will draft with the No. 11 pick, other than the side of the ball, and it should come as no surprise.



Experts expect the Saints, who finished 27th in the NFL in defense, to go back to that side of the ball.

ESPN's Mel Kiper

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

The MMQB's Emily Kaplan

Takkarist McKinley, DE/LB, UCLA

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah

Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU... Full Story - The Advocate With the release of Mel Kiper's first mock, the NFL Draft prediction schedule is well underway, and it'll get even hotter when the Senior Bowl kicks into high gear in Mobile, Ala., next week.So far, there's no consensus about who the New Orleans Saints will draft with the No. 11 pick, other than the side of the ball, and it should come as no surprise.Experts expect the Saints, who finished 27th in the NFL in defense, to go back to that side of the ball.