Five positions for Saints fans to watch during Senior Bowl week



By Joel A. Erickson



From the public's point of view, the first step in the NFL draft cycle begins this week in Mobile, Alabama, as the league descends on Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the Senior Bowl.



The New Orleans Saints will be there, watching a group of players who might end up being targets for the team, even though a lot of projected first-rounders do not participate, either because they're underclassmen or because they want to avoid damaging their stock.



But there's still plenty of talent on its way to Mobile. New Orleans grabbed only one Senior Bowl player with its five picks last season, but the pick was a big one: Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins dominated the first two days of practice before bowing out with an injury, and the Saints took him with the No. 12 pick.



Two years ago, New Orleans drafted Senior Bowl participants Stephone Anthony (linebacker), Hau'oli Kikaha (linebacker) and Garrett Grayson (quarterback). With that in mind, here's a look at five positions to watch as players try to make their mark and establish themselves as the best in their class  the way Rankins did last season:...



Full Story - The Advocate From the public's point of view, the first step in the NFL draft cycle begins this week in Mobile, Alabama, as the league descends on Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the Senior Bowl.The New Orleans Saints will be there, watching a group of players who might end up being targets for the team, even though a lot of projected first-rounders do not participate, either because they're underclassmen or because they want to avoid damaging their stock.But there's still plenty of talent on its way to Mobile. New Orleans grabbed only one Senior Bowl player with its five picks last season, but the pick was a big one: Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins dominated the first two days of practice before bowing out with an injury, and the Saints took him with the No. 12 pick.Two years ago, New Orleans drafted Senior Bowl participants Stephone Anthony (linebacker), Hau'oli Kikaha (linebacker) and Garrett Grayson (quarterback). With that in mind, here's a look at five positions to watch as players try to make their mark and establish themselves as the best in their class  the way Rankins did last season:...