Today, 12:05 AM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,913 Saints Free Agency Profile: Wide Receivers



By Bob Rose



The New Orleans Saints are one of 32 NFL teams that will not be playing a football game this weekend. Coaches and front office braintrusts of every team are constantly looking for ways to improve their teams in hopes of getting to the enviable spot of playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. The Steelers, Patriots, Packers, and Falcons are this Sunday. One of the ways to improve a team of course is through free agency, which begins at the official start of NFLs new year on March 9th.



Who Dat Dish began our free agency preview of the New Orleans Saints with a look at the running back position on whodatdish.com. Today, well look over the Saints wide receiving corps; what they currently have on the roster, in-house priorities, free agent possibilities, and free agents to avoid.



Wide receivers on roster:



New Orleans currently has rookie sensation Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, TommyLee Lewis and Jordan Williams-Lambert under contract, plus the signing of Rashad Lawrence under a futures contract from the Jaguars. Amazingly, not a single wideout on the roster this past season was over the age of 24.



