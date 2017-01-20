|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 12:05 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,913
|
Saints Free Agency Profile: Wide Receivers
By Bob Rose
The New Orleans Saints are one of 32 NFL teams that will not be playing a football game this weekend. Coaches and front office braintrusts of every team are constantly looking for ways to improve their teams in hopes of getting to the enviable spot of playing for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. The Steelers, Patriots, Packers, and Falcons are this Sunday. One of the ways to improve a team of course is through free agency, which begins at the official start of NFLs new year on March 9th.
Who Dat Dish began our free agency preview of the New Orleans Saints with a look at the running back position on whodatdish.com. Today, well look over the Saints wide receiving corps; what they currently have on the roster, in-house priorities, free agent possibilities, and free agents to avoid.
Wide receivers on roster:
New Orleans currently has rookie sensation Michael Thomas, Brandin Cooks, TommyLee Lewis and Jordan Williams-Lambert under contract, plus the signing of Rashad Lawrence under a futures contract from the Jaguars. Amazingly, not a single wideout on the roster this past season was over the age of 24.
Full Story - WhoDatDish
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 98 members and 541 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
whodatman
, SharonT
, Whodatcolston
, logic26
, Diceman-saints
, rsmith2783
, Cougar 1
, Doopy22
, tenordas
, HouseCall
, LiterOCola
, Nickolai182
, donnasw
, jp028
, Will Survive
, alonminit
, Coreyinthe504
, daBaconsaint
, Alan12
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, onanygivensunday
, truthbtold
, silveredge96
, Sun Wukong
, JimEverett
, ironhead
, Saint Jack
, Live4theSaints
, Cajun Chat
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, xpuma20x
, WxM
, SunshinePumper
, Mitchall
, SuJaguar00
, St.Fabulous
, honeybadger
, omnipitus
, Dryheatbob
, Saintster
, Saint Ace
, jdl1201
, Superfan
, Maxp
, lades
, mrbrown2195
, Saintamaniac
, Sumdude34
, cpg
, Holy Avenger
, beezm
, NOLove
, CDinSTL
, Galbreath34
, saintbilly25
, wnelson
, DJ1BigTymer
, MC HIPPY
, chuggybear68
, Saintshizzle
, thetownedrunkard
, FatCitySaint
, boutte
, VDK
, xardoz
, saint hdawg
, HburgSaints
, Jonboy
, whiteshadowen
, SouthernMissSaint
, Nolatiger1992
, Zanedavis1
, CajunInVA
, saintology
, jamiej1979
, Saint ATN
, Hey Beerman
, Snarf
, CaptainCuz
, Jive Saint
, Jigga523
, BensonJr
, Silent Dave
, AgentJRad
, Boiler Jim
, NatureBoy
, strandedsaint
, St. Chris
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:14 AM.
|