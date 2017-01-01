|
New Orleans Saints
Offseason primer: Evaluating some of the things the Saints might look to do this offseason
Today, 12:11 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,913
Offseason primer: Evaluating some of the things the Saints might look to do this offseason
By Nick Underhill
The Saints have stated several times that this years 7-9 is not the same as last years 7-9.
Or even the 7-9 that came before that.
They have reasons for optimism. They have young and talented players on the roster. Their offense, save for a few games, met the high level of expectations forged over the past decade. And their defense, even though the stats might not show it, did very well considering all the hurdles created by injuries in the secondary.
But the Saints have work to do. They need to find a pass rusher and some cornerbacks, and they need to figure out what they're going to do at guard. A middle linebacker wouldn't hurt, and depending on how free agency goes, they could have a need at defensive tackle.
Before signing their own players, the Saints should have about $30 million in cap space once the final figure comes in, and they also hold the 11th pick in the draft. The assets are there to plug the holes. The key will be finding the right fits.
With the draft circuit about to kick into high gear next week with the start of the Senior Bowl, heres a look at how things stand for New Orleans:
Full Story - The Advocate
|
