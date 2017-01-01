Today, 12:11 AM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,913 Offseason primer: Evaluating some of the things the Saints might look to do this offseason



By Nick Underhill



The Saints have stated several times that this years 7-9 is not the same as last years 7-9.



Or even the 7-9 that came before that.



They have reasons for optimism. They have young and talented players on the roster. Their offense, save for a few games, met the high level of expectations forged over the past decade. And their defense, even though the stats might not show it, did very well considering all the hurdles created by injuries in the secondary.



But the Saints have work to do. They need to find a pass rusher and some cornerbacks, and they need to figure out what they're going to do at guard. A middle linebacker wouldn't hurt, and depending on how free agency goes, they could have a need at defensive tackle.



Before signing their own players, the Saints should have about $30 million in cap space once the final figure comes in, and they also hold the 11th pick in the draft. The assets are there to plug the holes. The key will be finding the right fits.



With the draft circuit about to kick into high gear next week with the start of the Senior Bowl, heres a look at how things stand for New Orleans:



