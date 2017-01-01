home Steve Gleasons Website
NFC Championship: Falcons heading to Super Bowl after dominating Packers, 44-21


By Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Matt Ryan and Julio Jones teamed up for a dominant playoff performance Sunday, and the Atlanta Falcons ignored all those ghosts from the last half-century.

Now, they're headed to the Super Bowl.

Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns in another MVP-worthy showing, while Jones shook off a lingering toe injury to haul in nine catches for 180 yards and two scores, leading the Falcons to a 44-21 blowout of the storied Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

Atlanta (13-5) will face either New England or Pittsburgh in the Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston. It will be only the second appearance in the Falcons' 51-year history, the first coming 18 years ago with a team known as the "Dirty Birds."

They have never won an NFL championship.

If Ryan and the league's highest-scoring offense keep playing like this, the AFC winner will sure have its hands full in the Lone Star State. The Falcons led 24-0 at halftime against the Packers (12-6), perhaps the league's hottest team, and essentially put the game away on their second offensive snap of the second half, a play that showed every one of Jones' remarkable skills .

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

Past News
