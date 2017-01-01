|
|New Orleans Saints
Sources: Neither the Saints nor Sean Payton reached out to the Colts about a trade for the coach
Today, 10:21 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,916
Sources: Neither the Saints nor Sean Payton reached out to the Colts about a trade for the coach
BY NICK UNDERHILL
Despite recent media reports, neither Sean Payton nor the New Orleans Saints reached out to the Indianapolis Colts to facilitate a potential trade involving the coach, multiple league sources told The Advocate on Sunday night.
A report from CBS Sports stated Colts executive Pete Ward discussed potential compensation for Payton, but the talks never went anywhere. Ward later denied that he talked to the Saints and told Mike Chappell of Indianapolis' Fox 59/CBS 4 that a Payton associate reached out to gauge the team's interest in the coach.
Sources told The Advocate that both claims are off the mark. A source close to the Saints said no one from the organization talked to the Colts directly or indirectly about a trade for Payton. A second source said the notion that Payton reached out to Indianapolis is "absolutely false."
Reports again circulated near the end of the season that Payton could leave the Saints, with the Los Angeles Rams being the common destination named for him. The Rams recently hired Sean McVay to be their coach. And the Colts also appear to be set: General manager Ryan Grigson was let go Saturday, but owner Jim Irsay said Chuck Pagano will remain head coach...
Full Story - The Advocate
|