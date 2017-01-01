home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive career...

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 09:37 AM  
432
crosswatt crosswatt is online now
Bulldawg was my friend
  
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Chesapeake, VA
Posts: 28,089
Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive career...



By: Mike Triplett- ESPN Staff Writer


METAIRIE, La. -- With inspiration from Drew Brees and a generous offer from Florida football coach Jim McElwain, New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson is going back to his roots to try and salvage his NFL career.

Grayson went to Gainesville after the Saints season to reunite with McElwain, who coached him at Colorado State before he was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015. There, Grayson has Floridas facilities and some of the staff at his disposal.

McElwain said its the first time hes done this with a former quarterback. But its not uncommon for former athletes to come back and train at college facilities.

Its one of those deals that when you get into coaching, you really mean that youre gonna be there for these guys and help in any way you can, even after theyre done playing for you. This is just an example of that, McElwain said between recruiting stops. Weve got a bunch of guys in the organization that are helping him. Its all hands on deck. And thats how we kind of treat people -- whatever we can do to help 'em.

"But I told him now, Im gonna put him on a schedule. So he better not miss anything because then hes gotta deal with me.

Grayson said his agent came up with the idea of reaching out to McElwain after Grayson struggled during his second NFL preseason and wound up getting cut and relegated to the practice squad.

Full Story on ESPN

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 1142
There are currently 195 members and 947 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Suavecito8, bamasaintsfan, ATX SAINT, porculator, 2cmorgan, meatman, barristerboy, kenchaisson, ARSaint, DaSaints1967, honeybadger, jdeere11b, HurtMonkey, jamiej1979, Chiz82, Swamprat, Whodatcolston, Infoman, JethrO, crosswatt, cool1038, The Mongoose, AustexSaint, Shemp, Marsaint, KorrBG20, WCoastSaintsFan, mt15, subzer0, FootballLady, SwampThing, ALLNO, efrohnap66, ScottishSaint, NEBaghead, nolamarc, Saint_Ward, blunted, Rojam, Saint-Ragnar, Loco Hornet Fan, BOOTSY, Will Survive, liveoakh, Mudbug67, jboss, Wheelo, duckjr78, saint_drago, Brandon13, Slim K, gitaroomanxadam, red, EyeAmLegend, BlackendNutria, clintjr23, RMD, gpupil, Saint Jack, Flipx99, D Fresh, Steve in Colorado, Vemnox, Taurus, saintbilly25, whodatman, Saintster, NYC Saint, egautr1, JDax, jmalon3, blupony, CDeuce26, stlsaintdave, v3kt0r, RandyB, RJ in Lafayette, verloren, BOO, kansast, salford79, Eman5805, Tater, whodatnbama, broccoli60, Daddy Bam Bam, bradman1965, equivocator99, Booker, 1K SPORT, Hadders, Nolatiger1992, AgentJRad, schlodc, SkyLance, Que Que 6, robsmith32, tlmsaints, blackadder, Ellis Hugh, BuffaloSaint, eaglefreak, JustaCoastie, RJP80, sinful_saint, SuperSaint, SaintKW, daybreaker, madisonvillesaint, bdsaints, RJS0329, flipp812, los226, 61woods, donato, SuperQuincy, superlaser, Alan12, maybellineo, FatCitySaint, saints28, Silent Bob, kajunbilly, Brennan77, WhoDat91350, gboudx, suthernbreez, tjharris, kdwwms, Saint Ace, CountWhoDat, nonnc, Silent Dave, crazybyrd87, saintmdterps, mlewellyn, Swampy Saint, St.Fury, LAhotsauce, dtc, No_Reason, LafourcheSaint, Mojomajik9, St. Anger, mexicansaint, ChaosAlien, ajsajs1015, Mikezzz, SebaSaint, loudogg, Saintsasaurus Rex, Brees2Graham4Six!, gradualprocess, southdeltan, Rugruk, Saints 318, dashocker217, Jekylz Hyde, zknotts61, Bayouboy, Boiler Jim, slowmotion, bobad, chazloov, Gump, Bozzhawg318, Winter, jayd265, St.Dan, tampa saints fan, Wheryat, RKNSaint, SaintswonSBXLIV, GW93, BiggElmo, saintkreaux, isitsunday27
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
The Pro Bowl will get Cousins (not Brees) to replace Ryan
Last Post: Saints 318
Posted On: Today
Replies: 9
Views: 273
N/S: Rogue One a Patriots Story
Last Post: v3kt0r
Posted On: Today
Replies: 29
Views: 1,047
2017 ranking of NFC South quarterbacks
Last Post: Winter
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 566
If millions of people took to the street all over the world to tell you you sucked...
Last Post: St. Anger
Posted On: Today
Replies: 99
Views: 1,863
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Last Post: Booker
Posted On: Today
Replies: 15
Views: 145
Surrounded By "New" Falcons Fans....
Last Post: crosswatt
Posted On: Today
Replies: 5
Views: 91
Horizon Zero Dawn
Last Post: SkyLance
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 213
FWIW, Colts persued Payton
Last Post: blackadder
Posted On: Today
Replies: 40
Views: 2,504
More...
Members Birthdays
Roux1918 (61), WHODAT1972 (45), TI (41), Saints88 (29)
Past News
Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive career...
Last Post: crosswatt
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 121
Sources: Neither the Saints nor Sean Payton reached out to the Colts about a trade for the coach
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 243
AFC Championship: Patriots crush Steelers, 36-17, will face Falcons in Super Bowl
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 203
NFC Championship: Falcons heading to Super Bowl after dominating Packers, 44-21
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 195
Offseason primer: Evaluating some of the things the Saints might look to do this offseason
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 370
What we -- and the Saints -- can learn from the NFL's Final Four
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 254
Saints Free Agency Profile: Wide Receivers
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 252
Five positions for Saints fans to watch during Senior Bowl week
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 266
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:10 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0