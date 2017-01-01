Today, 09:37 AM crosswatt Bulldawg was my friend Join Date: Jul 2001 Location: Chesapeake, VA Posts: 28,089 Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive career...





By: Mike Triplett- ESPN Staff Writer





METAIRIE, La. -- With inspiration from Drew Brees and a generous offer from Florida football coach Jim McElwain, New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson is going back to his roots to try and salvage his NFL career.



Grayson went to Gainesville after the Saints season to reunite with McElwain, who coached him at Colorado State before he was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015. There, Grayson has Floridas facilities and some of the staff at his disposal.



McElwain said its the first time hes done this with a former quarterback. But its not uncommon for former athletes to come back and train at college facilities.



Its one of those deals that when you get into coaching, you really mean that youre gonna be there for these guys and help in any way you can, even after theyre done playing for you. This is just an example of that, McElwain said between recruiting stops. Weve got a bunch of guys in the organization that are helping him. Its all hands on deck. And thats how we kind of treat people -- whatever we can do to help 'em.



"But I told him now, Im gonna put him on a schedule. So he better not miss anything because then hes gotta deal with me.



Grayson said his agent came up with the idea of reaching out to McElwain after Grayson struggled during his second NFL preseason and wound up getting cut and relegated to the practice squad.



Full Story on ESPN METAIRIE, La. -- With inspiration from Drew Brees and a generous offer from Florida football coach Jim McElwain, New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson is going back to his roots to try and salvage his NFL career.Grayson went to Gainesville after the Saints season to reunite with McElwain, who coached him at Colorado State before he was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015. There, Grayson has Floridas facilities and some of the staff at his disposal.McElwain said its the first time hes done this with a former quarterback. But its not uncommon for former athletes to come back and train at college facilities.Its one of those deals that when you get into coaching, you really mean that youre gonna be there for these guys and help in any way you can, even after theyre done playing for you. This is just an example of that, McElwain said between recruiting stops. Weve got a bunch of guys in the organization that are helping him. Its all hands on deck. And thats how we kind of treat people -- whatever we can do to help 'em."But I told him now, Im gonna put him on a schedule. So he better not miss anything because then hes gotta deal with me.Grayson said his agent came up with the idea of reaching out to McElwain after Grayson struggled during his second NFL preseason and wound up getting cut and relegated to the practice squad.

Extras Printable Version

Email A Friend

Subscribe to Article

View Full Version



News Jump: All News Forums Bloggers Corner Saints News SaintsReport Originals League News Mike Detillier Saints News

« Previous | Next » You Rated this Thread:



Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News