Today, 09:37 AM
Bulldawg was my friend
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Chesapeake, VA
Posts: 28,089
Garrett Grayson hopes Florida's Jim McElwain can help revive career...
By: Mike Triplett- ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- With inspiration from Drew Brees and a generous offer from Florida football coach Jim McElwain, New Orleans Saints quarterback Garrett Grayson is going back to his roots to try and salvage his NFL career.
Grayson went to Gainesville after the Saints season to reunite with McElwain, who coached him at Colorado State before he was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015. There, Grayson has Floridas facilities and some of the staff at his disposal.
McElwain said its the first time hes done this with a former quarterback. But its not uncommon for former athletes to come back and train at college facilities.
Its one of those deals that when you get into coaching, you really mean that youre gonna be there for these guys and help in any way you can, even after theyre done playing for you. This is just an example of that, McElwain said between recruiting stops. Weve got a bunch of guys in the organization that are helping him. Its all hands on deck. And thats how we kind of treat people -- whatever we can do to help 'em.
"But I told him now, Im gonna put him on a schedule. So he better not miss anything because then hes gotta deal with me.
Grayson said his agent came up with the idea of reaching out to McElwain after Grayson struggled during his second NFL preseason and wound up getting cut and relegated to the practice squad.
Full Story on ESPN
