For Saints' Drew Brees, Pro Bowl is about 'paying it forward'



By Jenna Laine | ESPN Staff Writer



ORLANDO, Fla. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accumulated a lot of awards over the years -- hes already been to nine Pro Bowls, is a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP. Yet the 38-year-old signal-caller is in Orlando this week for Pro Bowl No. 10, even though many of his peers have bowed out in recent years and he originally was named an alternate.



I take it as a great honor to be chosen, to be in that conversation, in the mix, to be chosen for the Pro Bowl, said Brees, who is taking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryans spot this week.



Its an opportunity for me to be around guys I admire from afar and would really like to just spend time with," Brees said. "Like I was really excited to come here and spend time with [Dallas Cowboys quarterback] Dak Prescott and [Washington Redskins quarterback] Kirk Cousins, guys that [I admire]....



Full Story - ESPN.com ORLANDO, Fla. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accumulated a lot of awards over the years -- hes already been to nine Pro Bowls, is a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP. Yet the 38-year-old signal-caller is in Orlando this week for Pro Bowl No. 10, even though many of his peers have bowed out in recent years and he originally was named an alternate.I take it as a great honor to be chosen, to be in that conversation, in the mix, to be chosen for the Pro Bowl, said Brees, who is taking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryans spot this week.Its an opportunity for me to be around guys I admire from afar and would really like to just spend time with," Brees said. "Like I was really excited to come here and spend time with [Dallas Cowboys quarterback] Dak Prescott and [Washington Redskins quarterback] Kirk Cousins, guys that [I admire]....