For Saints' Drew Brees, Pro Bowl is about 'paying it forward'



By Jenna Laine | ESPN Staff Writer



ORLANDO, Fla. -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has accumulated a lot of awards over the years -- hes already been to nine Pro Bowls, is a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP. Yet the 38-year-old signal-caller is in Orlando this week for Pro Bowl No. 10, even though many of his peers have bowed out in recent years and he originally was named an alternate.



I take it as a great honor to be chosen, to be in that conversation, in the mix, to be chosen for the Pro Bowl, said Brees, who is taking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryans spot this week.



Its an opportunity for me to be around guys I admire from afar and would really like to just spend time with," Brees said. "Like I was really excited to come here and spend time with [Dallas Cowboys quarterback] Dak Prescott and [Washington Redskins quarterback] Kirk Cousins, guys that [I admire]....



