Saints' top evaluators getting along well as they look to improve team



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



MOBILE, Ala. -- The New Orleans Saints' triumvirate of Mickey Loomis, Jeff Ireland and Terry Fontenot is entering its third year together, and the group said this week that things are going well as the team looks ahead to the offseason.



Ireland joined the staff in 2015 as assistant general manager and college scouting director, so he's in charge of the draft preparation. Fontenot just finished his 14th season with the Saints and has been the director of pro scouting since 2013.



Loomis, meanwhile, has been the general manager since 2002, and it seems the top trio of personnel men are comfortable together. All three also mentioned having strong relationships with coach Sean Payton.



"It's a great working atmosphere," Ireland said Thursday before Senior Bowl practice. "Great doesn't even probably touch it. We all get along, we all bust chops and we all work hard...



Full Story - NOLA.com MOBILE, Ala. -- The New Orleans Saints' triumvirate of Mickey Loomis, Jeff Ireland and Terry Fontenot is entering its third year together, and the group said this week that things are going well as the team looks ahead to the offseason.Ireland joined the staff in 2015 as assistant general manager and college scouting director, so he's in charge of the draft preparation. Fontenot just finished his 14th season with the Saints and has been the director of pro scouting since 2013.Loomis, meanwhile, has been the general manager since 2002, and it seems the top trio of personnel men are comfortable together. All three also mentioned having strong relationships with coach Sean Payton."It's a great working atmosphere," Ireland said Thursday before Senior Bowl practice. "Great doesn't even probably touch it. We all get along, we all bust chops and we all work hard...