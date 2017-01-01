home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Former Saints DC Gregg Williams: 'Drew Brees makes lots of coaches smart'

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Yesterday, 02:02 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,944
Former Saints DC Gregg Williams: 'Drew Brees makes lots of coaches smart'


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

MOBILE, Ala. -- Gregg Williams offered abundant praise of quarterback Drew Brees Thursday, the man who helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl championship in 2009 when Williams was defensive coordinator.

But, it's hard to overlook the underlying message in one of the compliments Williams paid Brees when talking to reporters after Senior Bowl practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Williams, now the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last November while holding the same position with the Los Angeles Rams. Williams hadn't coached in the Superdome since 2011 as he received a yearlong suspension from the NFL in 2012 and was fired by the Saints for his role in the bounty scandal.

"It was great, a lot of good memories, a lot of good people," Williams said of the return in Week 12, which resulted in a 49-21 Saints win. "We didn't play as well that day. I thought Sean (Payton) and those guys did a great job...

Full Story - NOLA.com

Related:

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
1 Mike Detillier's Top 85 Players of the 2017 NFL Draft
Last Post: hookedsaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 522
Muslim travelers prevented from entering U.S. following Trump's executive order
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 170
Views: 3,123
Saints Related
Last Post: Scorpius
Posted On: Today
Replies: 22
Views: 457
2017 NFL Draft Prospect
Last Post: DEUCERICKBOY02
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1,174
Views: 59,128
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 30,189
Views: 715,766
Are you kidding me? Evidence of Russian plans to blackmail Trump?
Last Post: Silent Dave
Posted On: Today
Replies: 263
Views: 8,295
Canada will welcome refugees banned from the U.S. by Trump administration
Last Post: Galbreath34
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 2
Drew Brees chase for #1.....
Last Post: SaintSproles
Posted On: Today
Replies: 14
Views: 1,007
More...
Members Birthdays
Bach (57), gerdith8 (50), hotairgypsy, Jazzco2000 (47), vizcaya (45), footballfreak78 (39), TerpSaint (32)
Past News
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:51 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0