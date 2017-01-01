Former Saints DC Gregg Williams: 'Drew Brees makes lots of coaches smart'



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



MOBILE, Ala. -- Gregg Williams offered abundant praise of quarterback Drew Brees Thursday, the man who helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl championship in 2009 when Williams was defensive coordinator.



But, it's hard to overlook the underlying message in one of the compliments Williams paid Brees when talking to reporters after Senior Bowl practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.



Williams, now the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last November while holding the same position with the Los Angeles Rams. Williams hadn't coached in the Superdome since 2011 as he received a yearlong suspension from the NFL in 2012 and was fired by the Saints for his role in the bounty scandal.



"It was great, a lot of good memories, a lot of good people," Williams said of the return in Week 12, which resulted in a 49-21 Saints win. "We didn't play as well that day. I thought Sean (Payton) and those guys did a great job...



Full Story - NOLA.com



Related:

Former Saints DC Gregg Williams says Dennis Allen is 'in my family for life' MOBILE, Ala. -- Gregg Williams offered abundant praise of quarterback Drew Brees Thursday, the man who helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl championship in 2009 when Williams was defensive coordinator.But, it's hard to overlook the underlying message in one of the compliments Williams paid Brees when talking to reporters after Senior Bowl practices at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.Williams, now the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, returned to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last November while holding the same position with the Los Angeles Rams. Williams hadn't coached in the Superdome since 2011 as he received a yearlong suspension from the NFL in 2012 and was fired by the Saints for his role in the bounty scandal."It was great, a lot of good memories, a lot of good people," Williams said of the return in Week 12, which resulted in a 49-21 Saints win. "We didn't play as well that day. I thought Sean (Payton) and those guys did a great job...Related: