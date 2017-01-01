|
|New Orleans Saints
Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams thinks Dennis Allen will get a chance to be a head coach again
Yesterday, 02:02 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,944
|
Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams thinks Dennis Allen will get a chance to be a head coach again
BY NICK UNDERHILL
MOBILE, Ala. The influence Gregg Williams has had on Dennis Allen can be seen every Sunday when the Saints play.
Allen cut his teeth under Williams in New Orleans, serving as the teams secondary coach from 2009-10 while Williams was the teams defensive coordinator. And players who were around back then often point out some of the similarities between Williams and Allen, who is now the teams defensive coordinator.
Watching from afar, Williams said he is proud of what Allen has been able to accomplish and expects him to do bigger things in the future.
Weve had some exchanges this week, Williams, who was recently hired to be the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, said. I know hes going through some staff things and I know some people. So, we talk back and forth on referencing how we can help each other out. Hes in my family for life. Hes a good, young coach. Hes done very well. Very proud of the impact. Very proud that he had a chance to be a head coach in this league (in Oakland). Hell get another chance too....
Full Story - The Advocate
