Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams thinks Dennis Allen will get a chance to be a head coach again



BY NICK UNDERHILL



MOBILE, Ala.  The influence Gregg Williams has had on Dennis Allen can be seen every Sunday when the Saints play.



Allen cut his teeth under Williams in New Orleans, serving as the teams secondary coach from 2009-10 while Williams was the teams defensive coordinator. And players who were around back then often point out some of the similarities between Williams and Allen, who is now the teams defensive coordinator.



Watching from afar, Williams said he is proud of what Allen has been able to accomplish and expects him to do bigger things in the future.



Weve had some exchanges this week, Williams, who was recently hired to be the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, said. I know hes going through some staff things and I know some people. So, we talk back and forth on referencing how we can help each other out. Hes in my family for life. Hes a good, young coach. Hes done very well. Very proud of the impact. Very proud that he had a chance to be a head coach in this league (in Oakland). Hell get another chance too....



