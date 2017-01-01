Saints' Thomas Morstead to fans planning London trip: 'Book your flights now'



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints travel to London to play the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 as part of the NFL International Series.



While there are nine months to go before kickoff, it is never a bad thing to plan ahead.



Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Tulane kicker Cairo Santos, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, took time from their offseason to offer advice during separate telephone interviews on what to expect overseas based on their experiences.



SECURE FLIGHTS EARLY



While the time of the game has yet to be determined, the key thing for travelers is the date, which has been locked in.



