Drew Brees on Pro Bowl selection: 'I take it as a great honor to be chosen'



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



While many NFL stars have declined to appear in the Pro Bowl in recent years, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still considers the all-star game a prestigious event.



So, it shouldn't come as a surprise Brees accepted an invitation to play in Orlando, Fla., as an alternate to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who is preparing to play in the Super Bowl.



"I take it as a great honor to be chosen," Brees told ESPN.com Thursday, "to be in that conversation, in the mix, to be chosen for the Pro Bowl."



While in Orlando, the 38-year-old Brees will work with Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.



