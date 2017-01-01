|
Yesterday, 12:43 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,958
Ex-Saints WR coach Curtis Johnson leaves position with Bears: report
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
If the New Orleans Saints are looking to make an external hire to replace wide receivers coach John Morton, they now have a chance to reunite with a man who was on staff for Super Bowl XLIV.
Curtis Johnson, who coached Saints wide receivers from 2006-11, is leaving his job as Chicago Bears wide receivers coach, according to the Chicago Tribune. Per the report, Johnson is believed to be weighing another option in the NFL.
Johnson left the Saints to become Tulane's head coach in 2012, a job he held for four seasons. He spent his first season in Chicago in 2016.
Full Story - NOLA.com
