|New Orleans Saints
Erickson: Super Bowl LI showcases possibility and pitfalls of the New Orleans Saints' immediate future
|
Erickson: Super Bowl LI showcases possibility and pitfalls of the New Orleans Saints' immediate future
By Joel A. Erickson
HOUSTON Super Bowl LI kicked off with a circus Monday night, an evening when the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons mostly took a backseat to the ridiculous variety show that flooded the field at Minute Maid Park.
Two broadcasters dressed as Cinderella and the Prince. Another man with a giant gold hand on a stick. Comedian J.B. Smoove wearing the best of way too many cowboy hats in the area. A weirdo in the creepiest Tom Brady mask anybody could ever design.
But beyond the stunts and spectacle, the teams at the center of all the pageantry represented both the best and worst of what football fans in New Orleans can expect in the near future.
The Saints find themselves simultaneously walking through a land of opportunity and a pit of vipers that seems to grow more dangerous over time.
Full Story - The Advocate
More From The Advocate:
