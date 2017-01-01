Saints hire former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan to coach linebackers



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints dismissed a few veteran coaches to begin the offseason, and the first replacement comes with plenty of experience.



Mike Nolan, who was most recently the linebackers coach for the San Diego Chargers in 2015, is joining the Saints to work with linebackers.



Nolan has been working as a host recently on Sirius XM NFL radio, which announced the hiring Monday afternoon.



Prior to his year in San Diego, Nolan spent three years as defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons from 2012-14. He was also defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins from 2010-11 and Denver Broncos in 2009, stints that followed his head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08...



