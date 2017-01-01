|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 12:54 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,958
|
Saints hire former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan to coach linebackers
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints dismissed a few veteran coaches to begin the offseason, and the first replacement comes with plenty of experience.
Mike Nolan, who was most recently the linebackers coach for the San Diego Chargers in 2015, is joining the Saints to work with linebackers.
Nolan has been working as a host recently on Sirius XM NFL radio, which announced the hiring Monday afternoon.
Prior to his year in San Diego, Nolan spent three years as defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons from 2012-14. He was also defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins from 2010-11 and Denver Broncos in 2009, stints that followed his head coaching job with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08...
Full Story - NOLA.com
More From NOLA.com:
|
|
|
Yesterday, 09:23 AM
|
|
BREES HOF
|
I like it. Was hoping for a patriots lb coach. Lose Jaimie Collins and still go to superbowl
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 179 members and 595 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
boutte
, superlaser
, Nickolai182
, Saint Ace
, 44slayer
, Loco Hornet Fan
, john markins
, DefensePlease
, kevco
, SaintsMan209
, hjwash
, NolaFord
, JimEverett
, soggymoss
, reverse
, Blues_Forte
, Moon
, Cincy Saint
, Z28Saints fan
, AARPSaint
, jdpower13
, MichaelKlump
, Torgo
, BobE
, tlmsaints
, efil4stnias
, WxM
, saint-fan
, tetedur
, sOulsaint
, saintsNut
, Ti Rider
, Slim K
, Scrub bus
, Poison
, slaym
, Jekylz Hyde
, yankmccobb76
, nola_dane
, Will Survive
, brockmeaux
, BroKV
, bigdaddysaints
, gitaroomanxadam
, St.Fury
, Danleco
, 2fya
, Saint Jack
, isitsunday27
, ludamin101
, Dark
, bonnjer
, DaveinCoalinga
, JackT.
, TheRamboTX
, Chopzley
, Scott B
, broccoli60
, rail
, sthomas1124
, GonzalesSaint
, TDapogny
, Surviving Saint
, MFAMOUS
, cajunman9
, Venom Saint
, Boudro
, Redfish
, Infoman
, Dean in L.A.
, kellyy
, Sidney
, CajunInVA
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, Algsaint
, Sabine
, saintsfan26
, SUGrad03
, Stealth Matrix
, State Of Affairs
, jamiej1979
, Sev705
, stingerfan
, LORD_BREESUS
, B-Train
, rajncajn
, Da Beast
, coldseat
, Eman5805
, BoroSaint
, saint taz
, Mr. Blue Sky
, cred11
, Saint It Ain't So
, KingOfBattle
, showtimesaints
, WhoDatster81
, Saint ATN
, austxsaintfan
, jessy
, Jayskee
, longtime lurker
, endlessjoe
, SwampThing
, football
, thetownedrunkard
, natedogg02
, mtgbroker
, prothwell
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, yardbird
, Nolan
, warren G.
, JBO
, JBSaint
, baron8
, LiterOCola
, greg8710
, greg985
, par2143
, -cook-
, JLL
, mt15
, Dmatt777
, AgentJRad
, EndzoneSaint
, therealtruestory
, Galbreath34
, Jedidoom
, staphory
, PayOrPlay
, Juicy Fruit
, willkro
, dtc
, Swampy Saint
, Va Saints Fan
, FootballLady
, Merl
, nolamarc
, Roux1918
, nolaspe
, JackDiesel
, FlySaint
, saintbilly25
, guidomerkinsrules
, saintmdterps
, J-Donk
, RebelSaints51
, eaton co saint
, GeaxSaints44
, kenchaisson
, Saintaholic
, SAINTSFAN
, VPCajun
, CapitalCitySaint
, Grandadmiral
, gabe2
, Deucesharper
, saintfan-n-alex
, El Wapo
, John873
, FatCitySaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:10 PM.
|