Saints officially announce hirings of Mike Nolan, Bradford Banta



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Mike Nolan and Bradford Banta are officially on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.



The Saints on Tuesday announced the hirings of Nolan as linebackers coach and Banta as special teams coordinator.



The announcement of Nolan's hiring comes a day after his former employer, Sirius XM NFL Radio, tweeted that Nolan took the job with the Saints.



Nolan, who spent time coaching linebackers for the San Diego Chargers in 2015, replaces Joe Vitt, whom the Saints chose to let go at the end of the regular season.



Nolan brings plenty of defensive experience to the Saints coaching staff given his previous 29 years of coaching.



Full Story - NOLA.com Mike Nolan and Bradford Banta are officially on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.The Saints on Tuesday announced the hirings of Nolan as linebackers coach and Banta as special teams coordinator.The announcement of Nolan's hiring comes a day after his former employer, Sirius XM NFL Radio, tweeted that Nolan took the job with the Saints.Nolan, who spent time coaching linebackers for the San Diego Chargers in 2015, replaces Joe Vitt, whom the Saints chose to let go at the end of the regular season.Nolan brings plenty of defensive experience to the Saints coaching staff given his previous 29 years of coaching.