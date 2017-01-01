|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 12:39 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,958
|
Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw think Drew Brees, other QBs can play into 40s
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
HOUSTON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said last July he thinks he can play well into his 40s.
A couple Hall of Fame quarterbacks agree.
"I'm watching (Tom) Brady and I'm watching Brees, and I'm saying it's all about injury," Terry Bradshaw said during a media session with FOX broadcasters at the George R. Brown Convention Center. "The mind only gets sharper, and the arm never gets tired."
Brees, who turned 38 earlier this month, had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2016. He led the NFL with 5,208 passing yards, ranked second with 70 percent completions, was third with 37 touchdowns and finished fifth with a 101.7 passer rating.
And Bradshaw and Troy Aikman see no reason to think Brees is heading toward a decline soon.
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 181 members and 596 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
boutte
, superlaser
, St. Chris
, Nickolai182
, Saint Ace
, 44slayer
, Loco Hornet Fan
, john markins
, DefensePlease
, kevco
, SaintsMan209
, hjwash
, NolaFord
, JimEverett
, soggymoss
, reverse
, Blues_Forte
, Moon
, Cincy Saint
, Z28Saints fan
, AARPSaint
, jdpower13
, MichaelKlump
, Torgo
, BobE
, tlmsaints
, efil4stnias
, WxM
, saint-fan
, tetedur
, sOulsaint
, saintsNut
, Ti Rider
, Slim K
, Scrub bus
, Poison
, slaym
, Jekylz Hyde
, yankmccobb76
, nola_dane
, Will Survive
, brockmeaux
, BroKV
, bigdaddysaints
, gitaroomanxadam
, St.Fury
, Danleco
, 2fya
, Saint Jack
, isitsunday27
, ludamin101
, Dark
, bonnjer
, DaveinCoalinga
, JackT.
, TheRamboTX
, Chopzley
, Scott B
, broccoli60
, rail
, sthomas1124
, GonzalesSaint
, TDapogny
, Surviving Saint
, MFAMOUS
, cajunman9
, Venom Saint
, Boudro
, Redfish
, Infoman
, Dean in L.A.
, kellyy
, Sidney
, CajunInVA
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, Algsaint
, Sabine
, saintsfan26
, SUGrad03
, Stealth Matrix
, State Of Affairs
, jamiej1979
, Sev705
, stingerfan
, LORD_BREESUS
, B-Train
, rajncajn
, Da Beast
, coldseat
, Eman5805
, BoroSaint
, saint taz
, Mr. Blue Sky
, cred11
, Saint It Ain't So
, KingOfBattle
, showtimesaints
, WhoDatster81
, Saint ATN
, austxsaintfan
, jessy
, Jayskee
, longtime lurker
, endlessjoe
, SwampThing
, football
, thetownedrunkard
, natedogg02
, mtgbroker
, prothwell
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, yardbird
, Nolan
, warren G.
, JBO
, JBSaint
, baron8
, LiterOCola
, greg8710
, greg985
, par2143
, TechDawg09
, -cook-
, JLL
, mt15
, Dmatt777
, AgentJRad
, EndzoneSaint
, therealtruestory
, Galbreath34
, Jedidoom
, staphory
, PayOrPlay
, Juicy Fruit
, willkro
, dtc
, Swampy Saint
, Va Saints Fan
, FootballLady
, Merl
, nolamarc
, nolaspe
, JackDiesel
, FlySaint
, saintbilly25
, guidomerkinsrules
, saintmdterps
, J-Donk
, RebelSaints51
, eaton co saint
, GeaxSaints44
, kenchaisson
, Saintaholic
, SAINTSFAN
, VPCajun
, CapitalCitySaint
, Grandadmiral
, gabe2
, Deucesharper
, saintfan-n-alex
, El Wapo
, John873
, FatCitySaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:10 PM.
|