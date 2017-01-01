Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw think Drew Brees, other QBs can play into 40s



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



HOUSTON -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said last July he thinks he can play well into his 40s.



A couple Hall of Fame quarterbacks agree.



"I'm watching (Tom) Brady and I'm watching Brees, and I'm saying it's all about injury," Terry Bradshaw said during a media session with FOX broadcasters at the George R. Brown Convention Center. "The mind only gets sharper, and the arm never gets tired."



Brees, who turned 38 earlier this month, had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2016. He led the NFL with 5,208 passing yards, ranked second with 70 percent completions, was third with 37 touchdowns and finished fifth with a 101.7 passer rating.



And Bradshaw and Troy Aikman see no reason to think Brees is heading toward a decline soon.



