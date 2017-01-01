|
Today, 12:40 AM
Cris Carter a fan of Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He'll do anything to get better'
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
HOUSTON -- Michael Thomas worked with a lot of great current and former NFL wide receivers before his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.
That's one of the benefits of being a top-tier professional prospect and the nephew of former star receiver Keyshawn Johnson.
Among the men with whom Thomas worked was Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who said Tuesday he was with Thomas as he prepared for the combine and draft.
Carter saw Thomas' potential last year, but even he didn't know Thomas was set to have one of the best performances by a rookie wide receiver in NFL history.
"I didn't know how good Mike would be in the pros," Carter said, "but seeing him work, seeing how he went about it, I knew that if he got to the right place -- and with Sean Payton they utilized his ability. He has a different skill set than the guys that (the Saints) have. He's really developed; he's really matured. He's come a long way from prep school before he got to Ohio State and now where he is with the Saints.
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
