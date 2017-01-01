Sean Payton brings in experience, credibility with Saints hires Mike Nolan, Curtis Johnson



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Sean Payton turned to experience and to familiar faces with two of his new additions to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. You can't really argue with the hires or the philosophy.



New linebackers coach Mike Nolan has roamed more sidelines than maybe he can remember. As for Curtis Johnson, Saints fans are more than knowledgeable about his extensive resume in building up wide receivers.



Nolan announced his hiring Monday, while ESPN and other outlets reported Johnson's addition as wide receiver coach Tuesday morning. These hires fill the void left by Joe Vitt, who was let go after the 2016 season, and John Morton, who recently left to become the Jets offensive coordinator.



Nolan has coached defense for nearly as long as I've been born with a 35-year coaching career. What he will bring is an extensive understanding of the game and a needed new outlook within the Saints linebacking group...



