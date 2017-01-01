|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Sean Payton brings in experience, credibility with Saints hires Mike Nolan, Curtis Johnson
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 12:42 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,958
|
Sean Payton brings in experience, credibility with Saints hires Mike Nolan, Curtis Johnson
By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Sean Payton turned to experience and to familiar faces with two of his new additions to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. You can't really argue with the hires or the philosophy.
New linebackers coach Mike Nolan has roamed more sidelines than maybe he can remember. As for Curtis Johnson, Saints fans are more than knowledgeable about his extensive resume in building up wide receivers.
Nolan announced his hiring Monday, while ESPN and other outlets reported Johnson's addition as wide receiver coach Tuesday morning. These hires fill the void left by Joe Vitt, who was let go after the 2016 season, and John Morton, who recently left to become the Jets offensive coordinator.
Nolan has coached defense for nearly as long as I've been born with a 35-year coaching career. What he will bring is an extensive understanding of the game and a needed new outlook within the Saints linebacking group...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 180 members and 599 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
boutte
, superlaser
, Nickolai182
, Saint Ace
, 44slayer
, Loco Hornet Fan
, john markins
, DefensePlease
, kevco
, SaintsMan209
, hjwash
, NolaFord
, JimEverett
, soggymoss
, reverse
, Blues_Forte
, Moon
, Cincy Saint
, Z28Saints fan
, AARPSaint
, jdpower13
, MichaelKlump
, Torgo
, BobE
, tlmsaints
, efil4stnias
, WxM
, saint-fan
, tetedur
, sOulsaint
, saintsNut
, Ti Rider
, Slim K
, Scrub bus
, Poison
, slaym
, Jekylz Hyde
, yankmccobb76
, nola_dane
, Will Survive
, brockmeaux
, BroKV
, bigdaddysaints
, gitaroomanxadam
, St.Fury
, Danleco
, 2fya
, Saint Jack
, isitsunday27
, ludamin101
, Dark
, bonnjer
, DaveinCoalinga
, JackT.
, TheRamboTX
, Chopzley
, Scott B
, broccoli60
, rail
, sthomas1124
, GonzalesSaint
, TDapogny
, Surviving Saint
, MFAMOUS
, cajunman9
, Venom Saint
, Boudro
, Redfish
, Infoman
, Dean in L.A.
, kellyy
, Sidney
, CajunInVA
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, Algsaint
, Sabine
, saintsfan26
, SUGrad03
, Stealth Matrix
, State Of Affairs
, jamiej1979
, Sev705
, stingerfan
, LORD_BREESUS
, B-Train
, rajncajn
, Da Beast
, coldseat
, Eman5805
, BoroSaint
, saint taz
, Mr. Blue Sky
, cred11
, Saint It Ain't So
, KingOfBattle
, showtimesaints
, WhoDatster81
, Saint ATN
, austxsaintfan
, jessy
, Jayskee
, longtime lurker
, endlessjoe
, SwampThing
, football
, thetownedrunkard
, natedogg02
, mtgbroker
, prothwell
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, yardbird
, Nolan
, warren G.
, JBO
, JBSaint
, baron8
, LiterOCola
, greg8710
, greg985
, par2143
, -cook-
, JLL
, mt15
, Dmatt777
, AgentJRad
, EndzoneSaint
, therealtruestory
, Galbreath34
, Jedidoom
, staphory
, PayOrPlay
, Juicy Fruit
, willkro
, dtc
, Swampy Saint
, Va Saints Fan
, FootballLady
, Merl
, nolamarc
, ATX SAINT
, Roux1918
, nolaspe
, JackDiesel
, FlySaint
, saintbilly25
, guidomerkinsrules
, saintmdterps
, J-Donk
, RebelSaints51
, eaton co saint
, GeaxSaints44
, kenchaisson
, Saintaholic
, SAINTSFAN
, VPCajun
, CapitalCitySaint
, Grandadmiral
, gabe2
, Deucesharper
, saintfan-n-alex
, El Wapo
, John873
, FatCitySaint
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:10 PM.
|