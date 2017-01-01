|
Falcons linebackers fond of former coordinator Mike Nolan, the new Saints linebackers coach
By Joel A. Erickson
HOUSTON The news that the New Orleans Saints had hired Mike Nolan to be their new linebackers coach was just starting to spread when the Atlanta Falcons stepped onto the field at Minute Maid Park for Super Bowl LI Media Night.
And it brought a smile to the faces of Falcons linebackers Sean Weatherspoon and Paul Worrilow.
Both linebackers played for Nolan during his stint as Atlanta's defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014, and the two veterans hold great respect for Nolan.
"I'm a big fan of Mike Nolan's," Worrilow said. "He's kind of direct, but he's a guy you could always approach with something. It was never like, 'I don't know if I want to go ask him that.' You could always just go over late with him, and he was going to shoot straight with you."
Nolan, who has served as a defensive coordinator for seven different teams in the NFL, also has a philosophy that should mix well with that of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen...
Full Story - The Advocate
More from the Advocate:
