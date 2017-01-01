|
Saints' coaching hires a good mix so far, including old friend Curtis Johnson
Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are filling out their coaching staff with an encouraging mix of old and new faces.
Curtis Johnson is returning to the Saints as wide receivers coach, according to a source, filling the same role he had as a member of Sean Paytons original staff from 2006-11 before he left to become a head coach at Tulane and, later, wide receivers coach with the Chicago Bears.
Also, the Saints are hiring Washington Redskins assistant special teams coach and former NFL long-snapper Bradford Banta as their special teams coordinator, per a source. They will retain Kevin ODea as a special teams assistant after he was hired midway through last season.
The Saints also hired veteran coach Mike Nolan as their linebackers coach on Monday, leaving the defensive line position as the last major vacancy they have to fill.
The Saints have to feel pretty good about the collection of coaching talent they have been able to assemble so far after they began the month with a fairly overwhelming number of vacancies...
Full Story - ESPN.com
