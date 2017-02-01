|
|
|
|
|
Today, 03:20 PM
|
|
|
|
|
Saints won't return to Greenbrier for training camp; 2017 location undetermined
HOUSTON -- The New Orleans Saints will not return to West Virginia for training camp in 2017.
After holding summer practices at The Greenbrier resort the past three years, the Saints will have a new training camp location this year, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plans.
The Saints signed a three-year contract with the resort in 2014, but the team will not extend its relationship with the hillside estate in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
By Josh Katzenstein / Times-Picayune
|
|
|
|
|
|
|