Former Saints receiver Lance Moore starting to find path in post-football life



By Joel A. Erickson



HOUSTON  The first couple of weeks of the NFL season were hard for Lance Moore.



Moore, the former Saints great who announced his retirement from the game in August after a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons, found himself watching football and thinking he should be out on the field playing.



"It was different, getting used to not playing football and trying to find something to fill that time," Moore said. "It's a huge void. I've done it for the last 20-plus years, and all of a sudden I'm not doing it."



The feeling started to change as the season progressed. Moore began doing some radio and TV appearances and started training high school and college athletes in wide-receiver drills.



"As the season went along, I knew I made the right decision and started doing things to start a career after football, doing a lot of radio and TV stuff," Moore said. "That's part of what I want to do. I've been training some kids on the side, wide receiver stuff."



Full Story - The Advocate



Related:

Lance Moore loving retired life; thinks 2016 Saints resembled 2008 squad HOUSTON  The first couple of weeks of the NFL season were hard for Lance Moore.Moore, the former Saints great who announced his retirement from the game in August after a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons, found himself watching football and thinking he should be out on the field playing."It was different, getting used to not playing football and trying to find something to fill that time," Moore said. "It's a huge void. I've done it for the last 20-plus years, and all of a sudden I'm not doing it."The feeling started to change as the season progressed. Moore began doing some radio and TV appearances and started training high school and college athletes in wide-receiver drills."As the season went along, I knew I made the right decision and started doing things to start a career after football, doing a lot of radio and TV stuff," Moore said. "That's part of what I want to do. I've been training some kids on the side, wide receiver stuff."Related: