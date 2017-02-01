|
Yesterday, 08:16 PM
New Orleans Saints weigh return to Mississippi for training camp: report
By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints could take training camp to a familiar location this summer.
With the team not expected to make a return to The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., the Saints are weighing a possible return to Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., the Sporting News reported Saturday.
The Saints previously trained at Millsaps from 2006 to 2008, before a return home for training camp through 2013, and the move to hold a majority of the last three training camps in West Virginia...
Full Story - NOLA.com
