New Orleans Saints weigh return to Mississippi for training camp: report





By Christopher Dabe, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints could take training camp to a familiar location this summer.



With the team not expected to make a return to The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., the Saints are weighing a possible return to Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., the Sporting News reported Saturday.



The Saints previously trained at Millsaps from 2006 to 2008, before a return home for training camp through 2013, and the move to hold a majority of the last three training camps in West Virginia...



