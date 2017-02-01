|
|
|
|
|
New Orleanians' hatred for the Atlanta Falcons is real
By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Todd Graffagnini hates the Atlanta Falcons. He HATES them. So this makes me a bad friend.
You see Todd, an unabashed New Orleans Saints fan, is the godfather to my youngest son. I scheduled my son's 2-year-old birthday party the afternoon of this year's NFC Championship Game. My extended family knew a Todd meltdown was on the horizon before the game even started.
Mohamed Sanu caught a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan midway through the first quarter in the Falcons' 44-21 romp of the Green Bay Packers en route to Super Bowl 51. Todd sat in a completely different room than the rest of the party. But the party patrons, led by me of course, peered in to watch Todd's reaction.
He punched a pillow on my sofa. Then he stood up and said, "I'm out." His wife, Holly, has witnessed this before. She corralled their two children and the family bolted the party...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|