Saints legend Morten Andersen voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
By Joel A. Erickson
HOUSTON Nobody is calling timeout to ice the Great Dane at the doors of Canton any more.
Morten Andersen is a Hall of Famer.
Andersen was voted into the Hall as part of a class that includes running back LaDainian Tomlinson, running back Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Andersen, who spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, joins linebacker Rickey Jackson and tackle Willie Roaf as the only Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers in New Orleans, and he becomes the second kicker ever enshrined in Canton, joining legendary Chiefs and Packers great Jan Stenerud, who was inducted in 1991.
Andersen made it in his fourth year as a finalist, something of a remarkable feat given that Stenerud and former Raiders punter Ray Guy were the only two specialists in the Hall of Fame until Saturday night.
Full Story - The Advocate
Related: Saints might host joint practices with Texans in 2017: report
- NOLA.com
