Sean Payton plans to use 'simple scrambler' to block use of social media before kickoff



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints are incorporating technology to ensure players are focused on game day.



Making a guest radio appearance on CBS Sports Radio's "Tiki and Tierney," Saints coach Sean Payton said Friday that he plans to utilize a device designed to keep players off social media platforms two hours before kickoff.



"It's just a simple scrambler that avoids the social media element," Payton said. "That will be in our locker room."



When hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney pressed Payton on if the implementation of a scrambler in the locker room is league-wide, the Saints coach made it clear who is behind the initiative.



"It's going to be a Sean Payton thing," he said...



