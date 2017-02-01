New Orleans Saints reportedly working on holding joint practices with Houston Texans



By Joel A. Erickson



HOUSTON  The New Orleans Saints might hold joint practices with the Houston Texans again this season.



Saints head coach Sean Payton told Mark Berman of KRIV, Fox's affiliate in Houston, that New Orleans is working to hold joint practices with the Texans, an arrangement the two teams have enjoyed in the past.



New Orleans traveled to Houston last year for joint practices before their preseason game, making it a possibility that the Texans come to New Orleans or wherever the Saints end up holding practice. A Sporting News report floated the possibility of a return to Jackson, Miss. on Saturday afternoon.



