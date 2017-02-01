Sean Payton on free agency, draft: 'We have to improve our defense'



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton made a guest appearance Friday morning on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" program to promote Zebra Technologies.



When the subject eventually shifted to football matters, Payton didn't hold back on what needs to be addressed for the team to move forward in 2017.



The Saints head coach pointed to the area that ranked at or near the bottom of many NFL statistical categories the past season.



"Well, I think this - I think we have to improve our defense," Payton said. "I was just asked this question earlier in the show, specifically we got to find a way to get a couple pressure players in this draft.



"I think this draft is a pretty strong draft defensively when you're looking at safety, when you're looking at corner. It's a strong draft at running back, as well, but I think both in free agency and the draft we've got to help that side of the ball." ...



