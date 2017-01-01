Yesterday, 08:30 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 26,982 Sean Payton calls Deshaun Watson 'special,' but in no rush to replace Drew Brees



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff writer



Sean Payton talked about his admiration for Deshaun Watson, his admiration for Drew Brees, and about when its time to start looking to replace a Hall of Fame quarterback Friday on The Dan Patrick Show.



The topics werent exactly related, since they came up during different parts of the conversation. But they are linked in the sense that the Saints could be in a position to draft a quarterback like Watson with the 11th pick this year if they decide the time and the player are right.



Watsons name came up while Payton was talking about living in the heart of SEC country, and Patrick asked him how much he watches college football and if he takes notice of guys like Watson, who led Clemson to the national championship this year.



Theres something special about him, right? said Payton, who had just happened to meet Watson for the first time about two minutes earlier while both were doing Super Bowl appearances in Houston. And when you watch the game, its always interesting to hear him talk afterward. And I think he appears to have all those things that were looking for....



