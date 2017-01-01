|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 08:30 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,982
|
Sean Payton calls Deshaun Watson 'special,' but in no rush to replace Drew Brees
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff writer
Sean Payton talked about his admiration for Deshaun Watson, his admiration for Drew Brees, and about when its time to start looking to replace a Hall of Fame quarterback Friday on The Dan Patrick Show.
The topics werent exactly related, since they came up during different parts of the conversation. But they are linked in the sense that the Saints could be in a position to draft a quarterback like Watson with the 11th pick this year if they decide the time and the player are right.
Watsons name came up while Payton was talking about living in the heart of SEC country, and Patrick asked him how much he watches college football and if he takes notice of guys like Watson, who led Clemson to the national championship this year.
Theres something special about him, right? said Payton, who had just happened to meet Watson for the first time about two minutes earlier while both were doing Super Bowl appearances in Houston. And when you watch the game, its always interesting to hear him talk afterward. And I think he appears to have all those things that were looking for....
Full Story - ESPN.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 59 members and 347 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
whodat07
, NOLove
, Saint Jack
, GilFinnerty
, reginasaintsfan14
, DoMePaTrolleR
, Hotdog_Skin
, Venom Saint
, crazybyrd87
, eizenbizen
, Deucewildin
, BreesusSaves
, Saint Ace
, mulletslinger
, Roland19
, Saint_Chiu
, LORD_BREESUS
, whodatman
, Alan12
, iChill
, Mojomajik9
, Dogpoundrus
, hendonrg
, sss
, MichaelKlump
, WxM
, Talon Jade
, stormin mormon
, longtime lurker
, Holy Avenger
, grammysweets
, bigjoe307
, Juicy Fruit
, V Chip
, MC HIPPY
, SaintsNY
, Roux1918
, mambodeath
, ChopperSaint
, Gore
, uproar90
, B-Train
, larryscope
, Le_Moyne
, kenchaisson
, JLL
, Dfhammill
, jazza504
, Zztop
, Boiler Jim
, CincySaintsFan
, Raymond
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:30 AM.
|