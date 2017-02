ew Orleans Saints fan rejoice on social media as Atlanta Falcons remain ringless



By NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints didn't win Super Bowl 51 on Sunday in Houston ... but neither did the Atlanta Falcons.



Leading by 25 points with three minutes left in the third quarter, the Falcons collapsed as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots rallied for a stunning 34-28 victory in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.



Here's a look at some of the memes circulating among Who Dat Nation. Share your favorite in the comment stream below...



