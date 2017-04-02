home Steve Gleasons Website
Sean Payton said the Saints had closure on Benson ownership dispute long before settlement


By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

HOUSTON -- The attorneys overseeing billionaire Tom Benson's trust settled the lawsuit with his heirs over ownership stakes in the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans last Friday.

It was the end of a dispute that had been public since December 2014 after Benson removed the stakes from his estranged daughter, Renee Benson, and her children, Rita and Ryan LeBlanc and then sued his relatives after the trustees blocked the move.

And for Saints coach Sean Payton, the decision Friday didn't come as a big surprise.

"My understanding was it was settled quite a while back, so it's not surprising," he said Saturday night on the red carper heading into NFL Honors. "It's been the better part of a year and half, two years kind of there's been closure in our minds."...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

