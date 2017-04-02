|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 08:28 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,989
|
Vonn Bell, Stephone Anthony among Saints players who experienced Super Bowl week
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
HOUSTON -- Super Bowl week offers a treasure trove of events featuring NFL Hall of Famers and other legends, and a couple young New Orleans Saints players traveled to Houston last week to bask in the experience.
Safety Vonn Bell and linebacker Stephone Anthony perused radio row Friday among their stops during the days leading up to Super Bowl 51 and enjoyed seeing some of the people who come for the spectacle.
"I think it's a blessing," Bell said. "You see the dreams; you see your heroes out here, man. You just see everybody. You just got to capture this moment.
"I wish we were here, but I'm just glad to be here. It's an opportunity in the making for networking and life after football and just building your brand."...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|