|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 08:32 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,989
|
Saints will play Patriots in 2017 at the Dome
By George Faust
The New Orleans Saints opponents for 2017 have been finalized as the Saints are assured of a third-place finish in the NFC South this season.
NFC South teams will play games against the NFC North and AFC East in 2017 and the Saints will play one opponent from the NFC East and one from the NFC West and their normal six games vs. NFC South teams.
Saints home opponents in 2017: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, and NFC South foes the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Full Story - KLFY.com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 223 members and 656 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Caleb462
, superlaser
, Boiler Jim
, Saints 4 life
, CDeuce26
, daybreaker
, Sumdude34
, los226
, Saint-Ragnar
, BIG KITCH
, GeauxWhoDats
, Saint85
, crzcjn69
, Groove Saint
, Sun Wukong
, Roland19
, Dellis
, jarrettsaint
, nolamarc
, No_Reason
, where yat brah
, donnasw
, crosswatt
, superchuck500
, NEBaghead
, brd13
, Saintsfan22
, DoctorWhoDat
, Sev705
, mhgoforit
, SWAMP_THING
, hjwash
, schlodc
, cpg
, Pick
, RaginSaint93
, Merl
, BigEZcajin
, SAINTIN NEBR
, jdeere11b
, scootnpcola
, ajlilliman
, lforet2002
, HogsNSaints
, St. Anger
, renegadewa
, NMS
, HOF_Smeenge
, Mambo
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, bboudreaux1969
, jarrod74
, skydancer
, SaintsNY
, Hotdog_Skin
, VaeVictus
, eaglefreak
, WHO DAT 337
, ok awesome
, Saint Jack
, St. Aaron
, booya
, DaveXA
, ricky_the_bull
, Taker597
, 2to87alltheway
, Cajun Chat
, Fjeldur
, Aussaint
, kewinn89
, MidCity51
, Soundwave
, RJP80
, KingOfBattle
, capt. bloodlog
, the-commish
, Grandadmiral
, itztime
, NYC Saint
, baron8
, tlmsaints
, Whodatinjoburg
, nonnc
, SimpTown
, BobE
, SaintsW1n
, mc4saints
, EyeAmLegend
, BIG E
, SaintShane
, Daddy Bam Bam
, Rojam
, VDK
, jefetodd007
, Loco Hornet Fan
, warren G.
, JWDtrey3
, amused
, tomgautreaux
, billinms
, CoachKen
, nola_dane
, CajunNorth
, lapaz
, iambruce
, AgnesT
, BigEasyWhoDats
, rsmith2783
, tomwaits
, RiverRat
, rob22278
, scottyc
, Expatriate
, HoustonCajun
, John873
, Bobaganoosh
, saintlyn8
, DongoJunior
, LiterOCola
, JenningsTruckers
, dtc
, 7thWardSaint
, Sparky
, 44slayer
, SuperQuincy
, BreesusSaves
, SaintsFan23
, guidomerkinsrules
, guillermo
, saintbilly25
, diehardfan
, kenchaisson
, LafourcheSaint
, Steverino
, GR#58
, CaptainCuz
, Saint Snide
, Axehandle33
, Maxp
, greg8710
, RunMarkRun
, coldseat
, cred11
, Saint ATN
, john markins
, SweSaint
, JAT
, LogeEndZone
, Clarkey
, mgulsby
, IHATETHEFALCONS
, duckjr78
, Jim in L.A.
, blotch1
, dabestbank
, isgwill
, 26ISTHEMAN
, lagrangeboy
, meatman
, kansast
, StudioSaint
, UncleTrvlingJim
, sarrail
, FootballLady
, jboss
, bienv
, NOLa
, TheMike62987
, BIGRON
, roturn
, TheRamboTX
, Tater
, staphory
, whodat79
, jmalon3
, PayOrPlay
, SAINTSFAN
, Pensacola
, redjem25
, APSaintsFan
, pillpusher19
, atapapa
, Saintaholic
, tampa saints fan
, Rugger
, Tony in Brandon
, Chris
, bigdaddysaints
, Andrus
, 9thward
, Saint Floyd
, longtime lurker
, Brandon13
, triumph
, Allen Poe
, nolaspe
, cwesleyc
, nosaints213
, eddie94
, whodatman
, Scotlandsaint
, Silent Dave
, flipp812
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:40 PM.
|