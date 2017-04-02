Saints will play Patriots in 2017 at the Dome



By George Faust



The New Orleans Saints opponents for 2017 have been finalized as the Saints are assured of a third-place finish in the NFC South this season.



NFC South teams will play games against the NFC North and AFC East in 2017 and the Saints will play one opponent from the NFC East and one from the NFC West and their normal six games vs. NFC South teams.



Saints home opponents in 2017: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, and NFC South foes the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers...



