Yesterday, 08:38 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,989
Saints have financial decisions to make on Brandin Cooks, Jairus Byrd
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
Thanks for submitting your New Orleans Saints questions to me on Twitter. Here are this weeks questions of the week:
@MikeTriplett @espn What player(s) would the Saints be most likely to trade this offseason if so inclined? Armstead? Kikaha? Anthony? Cooks?
Uncle Tuna (@Uncle_Tuna) February 1, 2017
@MikeTriplett: I dont expect any of these guys to get dealt, since it is pretty rare for teams to trade away young players in their prime. But I can never say never after what the Saints did in 2015 (a trading spree that included Jimmy Graham, Kenny Stills, Ben Grubbs and Akiem Hicks).
So if I had to pick a candidate, Id go with receiver Brandin Cooks.
Again, I dont expect Cooks to be traded especially since hes still under contract at a super-bargain rate of $1.56 million in salary and bonuses in 2017. But that price tag will go up soon. The Saints need to decide this spring if they want to exercise their fifth-year option on Cooks for 2018 at about $8 million. And soon after that, they need to decide whether to invest even more in a long-term extension...
Full Story - ESPN
Today, 01:12 AM
BREES HOF
Cut. Wait and see
