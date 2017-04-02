Saints have financial decisions to make on Brandin Cooks, Jairus Byrd



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



Thanks for submitting your New Orleans Saints questions to me on Twitter. Here are this weeks questions of the week: @MikeTriplett @espn What player(s) would the Saints be most likely to trade this offseason if so inclined? Armstead? Kikaha? Anthony? Cooks?

 Uncle Tuna (@Uncle_Tuna) February 1, 2017 @MikeTriplett: I dont expect any of these guys to get dealt, since it is pretty rare for teams to trade away young players in their prime. But I can never say never after what the Saints did in 2015 (a trading spree that included Jimmy Graham, Kenny Stills, Ben Grubbs and Akiem Hicks).



So if I had to pick a candidate, Id go with receiver Brandin Cooks.



Again, I dont expect Cooks to be traded  especially since hes still under contract at a super-bargain rate of $1.56 million in salary and bonuses in 2017. But that price tag will go up soon. The Saints need to decide this spring if they want to exercise their fifth-year option on Cooks for 2018 at about $8 million. And soon after that, they need to decide whether to invest even more in a long-term extension...



