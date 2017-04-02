Steve Mariucci: Saints LB coach Mike Nolan will bring 'expertise' to position



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints added an experienced coach to their staff when they hired Mike Nolan as linebackers coach last month.



Nolan has been in coaching since 1981 and has ample experience as an NFL defensive coordinator as well as a stint as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08.



And another former 49ers coach, Steve Mariucci, thinks New Orleans hiring Nolan is a good start as the Saints try to address the defensive issues that have plagued them in recent seasons.



"Mike's a good coach," Mariucci said last week during an NFL Network media session for Super Bowl 51. "He's been working with us (at NFL Network), and working with us doesn't make you a better coach or anything, but Mike's a good coach.



"He's a good guy, and he's been a coordinator, he's been a head coach, he's been everything. So, he will bring some expertise and some experience to that defensive staff, no doubt."...



Full Story - NOLA.com The New Orleans Saints added an experienced coach to their staff when they hired Mike Nolan as linebackers coach last month.Nolan has been in coaching since 1981 and has ample experience as an NFL defensive coordinator as well as a stint as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08.And another former 49ers coach, Steve Mariucci, thinks New Orleans hiring Nolan is a good start as the Saints try to address the defensive issues that have plagued them in recent seasons."Mike's a good coach," Mariucci said last week during an NFL Network media session for Super Bowl 51. "He's been working with us (at NFL Network), and working with us doesn't make you a better coach or anything, but Mike's a good coach."He's a good guy, and he's been a coordinator, he's been a head coach, he's been everything. So, he will bring some expertise and some experience to that defensive staff, no doubt."...