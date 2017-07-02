home Steve Gleasons Website
Old 02-07-2017, 05:22 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 26,995
Report: Saints to hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive line coach


By Nick Underhill

The New Orleans Saints have filled out one of the final openings on their coaching staff.

The team will add Ryan Nielsen to coach the defensive line. Nielsen has spent his coaching career in the college ranks and most recently was at N.C. State.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren announced the move on Twitter.

The opening was created after the season when the Saints parted ways with five assistants: defensive line coach Bill Johnson, linebackers coach Joe Vitt, assistant linebackers coach James Willis, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon and special teams assistant Stan Kwan.

The team has since hired Mike Nolan to coach linebackers and Bradford Banta to coach special teams. Curtis Johnson was added to take the place of wide receivers coach John Morton, who left to become the New York Jets' offensive coordinator.

Nielsen coached defensive line at N.C. State from 2013-16. He previously coached at Northern Illinois (defensive line, 2011; co-defensive coordinator, 2012), Tennessee-Martin (defensive line/special teams, 2010), Central Connecticut State (defensive coordinator, 2008-09), Ole Miss (defensive line, 2005-07) and Idaho (assistant in 2004). In Nielsen's final season at Ole Miss, defensive end Greg Hardy had 10 sacks and 18.5 tackles for a loss...

Full Story - The Advocate

