Saints will hold 2017 training camp at Metairie facility



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints are staying home for training camp in 2017.



The Saints announced Thursday that training camp will he held at the team's practice facility in Metairie after spending the past three years at The Greenbriar in Sulphur Springs, W.V.



"We first want to thank Governor Jim Justice and everybody at The Greenbrier, as well as all of our fans who attended training camp there for such an outstanding experience," general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement. "Jim, his staff and the community went above and beyond to embrace our organization and create a great environment for our football team.



"However, we have decided that holding training camp at our practice facility is the right thing to do for our club at this time, where we have the combination of an indoor practice facility in the case of inclement weather as well as access to all of the state-of-the art technology in areas such our medical, weight and video facilities, all factors which are integral to supporting the preparations of our football team."...



