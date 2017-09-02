Saints' only right move was keeping training camp in Metairie



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The ends of the last three seasons for the New Orleans Saints didn't justify the means of holding training camp at the plush setting of The Greenbrier.



So the Saints are bringing camp back home. The team announced it will hold training camp at its Metairie practice facility after a three-year rendezvous at the West Virginia resort.



It's the move that makes the most sense, and it's really the only right more.



It was a given the Saints weren't headed back to White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Three straight seasons of 7-9 records forced Tom Benson's hand. He wasn't shelling out any more money for mediocre returns.



Training at the high-priced resort became an easy target for fans to point to when dissecting why the Saints haven't been a success on the field. I've never subscribed to that excuse, especially the last two years. The Saints would have been an average team in 2015 and 2016 regardless of where they trained.



But you can't justify going back to The Greenbrier at this point...



Full Story - NOLA.com The ends of the last three seasons for the New Orleans Saints didn't justify the means of holding training camp at the plush setting of The Greenbrier.So the Saints are bringing camp back home. The team announced it will hold training camp at its Metairie practice facility after a three-year rendezvous at the West Virginia resort.It's the move that makes the most sense, and it's really the only right more.It was a given the Saints weren't headed back to White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. Three straight seasons of 7-9 records forced Tom Benson's hand. He wasn't shelling out any more money for mediocre returns.Training at the high-priced resort became an easy target for fans to point to when dissecting why the Saints haven't been a success on the field. I've never subscribed to that excuse, especially the last two years. The Saints would have been an average team in 2015 and 2016 regardless of where they trained.But you can't justify going back to The Greenbrier at this point...