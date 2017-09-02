home Steve Gleasons Website
Old 02-09-2017, 07:31 PM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,002
Saints (officially) announce hirings of Curtis Johnson, Ryan Nielsen


By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Two coaching staff additions are official.

The New Orleans Saints on Thursday announced the hirings of Curtis Johnson as senior offensive assistant/wide receivers coach and Ryan Nielsen as defensive line coach.

Johnson, a native of New Orleans, replaces John Morton, who left the Saints after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

The 55-year-old Johnson served as the Saints wide receivers coach from 2006-11 before becoming the head coach at Tulane, where he spent four seasons (2012-15).

Johnson spent the 2016 season with the Chicago Bears as the wide receivers coach...

Full Story - NOLA.com

 

