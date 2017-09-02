Saints (officially) announce hirings of Curtis Johnson, Ryan Nielsen



By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Two coaching staff additions are official.



The New Orleans Saints on Thursday announced the hirings of Curtis Johnson as senior offensive assistant/wide receivers coach and Ryan Nielsen as defensive line coach.



Johnson, a native of New Orleans, replaces John Morton, who left the Saints after two seasons to become the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.



The 55-year-old Johnson served as the Saints wide receivers coach from 2006-11 before becoming the head coach at Tulane, where he spent four seasons (2012-15).



Johnson spent the 2016 season with the Chicago Bears as the wide receivers coach...



