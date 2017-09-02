Remember when Saints' WR Willie Snead was with the Browns?



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Every NFL team passed on Willie Snead multiple times in the 2014 draft.



Two teams, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, gave the undrafted rookie a chance to impress in practice, but after watching him on a daily basis, they never offered him an opportunity to make his mark on the active roster.



Over the past two years, Snead has become one of Drew Brees' favorite targets on the New Orleans Saints, averaging 70.5 catches and 939.5 yards over the past two seasons.



But, to a couple wide receivers who were with Snead in Cleveland in 2014, it's still surprising he didn't have an opportunity to play for the Browns.



In training camp in 2014, the Browns had an impressive mix of youth and experience in its receiver corps. Among the group was Josh Gordon, Travis Benjamin, Miles Austin, Nate Burleson, Andrew Hawkins, Charles Johnson, Taylor Gabriel and Snead....



