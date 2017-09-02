|
|
|
|
|
Yesterday, 06:07 PM
|
|
Saints need better from Coby Fleener, but tight end not a glaring need
By Mike Triplett - ESPN Staff Writer
Sure, the New Orleans Saints could consider an upgrade at tight end -- particularly in the draft -- after Coby Fleener's debut last year was a disappointment.
But I don’t expect it to be a major priority this offseason, since coaches remain optimistic that Fleener can improve and solid backups Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui are back from injuries.
That’s why I have tight end ranked 10th in my position-by-position breakdown of New Orleans’ needs.
Current depth chart:
Coby Fleener. Age 28, signed through 2020. 2017 salary and bonuses: $5.9 million. 2017 salary-cap number: $7.5 million.
Josh Hill. Age 26, signed through 2018. 2017 salary and bonuses: $1.85 million. 2017 salary-cap number: $2.683 million.
Michael Hoomanawanui. Age 28, signed through 2018. 2017 salary and bonuses: $1.6 million. 2017 salary-cap number: $1.933 million...
Full Story - ESPN.com
