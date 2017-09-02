|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Yesterday, 06:12 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,002
|
Saints have ultimate combo at WR: Young, cheap and really good
By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer
The rich got richer last year when the New Orleans Saints drafted Michael Thomas in the second round, and he went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons of any wide receiver in NFL history.
The Saints receiving corps of Thomas, Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is the ultimate combination -- really good, really deep, really young and really cheap.
Thats why receivers come in at No. 11 in my position-by-position rankings of the Saints offseason needs.
Brandin Cooks. Age 23, signed through 2017 (Saints control option for 2018). 2017 salary and bonuses: $1.56 million. 2017 salary-cap number: $2.67 million.
Michael Thomas. Age 23, signed through 2019. 2017 salary and bonuses: $682,681. 2017 salary-cap number: $1.16 million.
Willie Snead. Age 24, exclusive rights free agent.
Brandon Coleman. Age 24, exclusive rights free agent.
Tommylee Lewis. Age 24, scheduled to be restricted free agent in 2019. 2017 salary and bonuses: $540,000. 2017 salary-cap number: $541,666...
Full Story - ESPN.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 117 members and 610 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
yomama
, nowhiners
, RussTKD
, whodatman
, Saint Thibby
, BIG KITCH
, thefifthwall
, SaintPancake
, crazybyrd87
, NOLAaustin
, jmoll
, elecspec
, Steve in Colorado
, The Bush Man
, guillermo
, LogeEndZone
, Sarsippius
, BoroSaint
, Will Survive
, DnC Fanatic
, snake pliskin
, BoNcHiE
, JimEverett
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, Expatriate
, RaginSaint93
, egautr1
, DJ1BigTymer
, Brennan77
, Sun Wukong
, FlySaint
, ANKOMA33
, fuel52
, CabezaDeBakka
, ra1807
, tampa saints fan
, Rdanderson91
, YoungStunna
, sportsaint
, Crawdaddie777
, CantonLegend
, slikk
, bigdub81
, Taker597
, MSSaintfan
, Saint Snide
, CaptainCuz
, webster
, iChill
, SUGrad03
, staphory
, Scott B
, zknotts61
, skeetman
, 11saints
, KulBreez
, CajunHoustonian
, St. Aaron
, dtc
, nosaint77
, o0Requiem0o
, BigDSaintsFan
, duhonmark551
, Live4theSaints
, Shotgunred
, bonnjer
, srcampbell
, slaym
, cajunman9
, Scopeit
, mccombmike
, B-Train
, efrohnap66
, reverse
, Chris
, SAINTSFAN
, saintmdterps
, gpupil
, alonminit
, DaveXA
, BreesusSaves
, TucsonSaintsFan
, mt15
, NOSn1SB41C
, jarrod74
, EvilMike
, MC HIPPY
, dashocker217
, Kid Dynomite
, Gump
, St. Chris
, baron8
, DABOOT162
, guidomerkinsrules
, Super Dad
, isitsunday27
, gboudx
, jagpack
, NoleansSaints2526
, couleecroche
, OldSaintFan
, MichaelKlump
, BroKV
, slowmotion
, the-commish
, Doopy22
, Zardnok
, Saints fan in VA
, Klenzade
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:02 AM.
|