Saints have ultimate combo at WR: Young, cheap and really good



By Mike Triplett | ESPN Staff Writer



The rich got richer last year when the New Orleans Saints drafted Michael Thomas in the second round, and he went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons of any wide receiver in NFL history.



The Saints receiving corps of Thomas, Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Brandon Coleman is the ultimate combination -- really good, really deep, really young and really cheap.



Thats why receivers come in at No. 11 in my position-by-position rankings of the Saints offseason needs.



Brandin Cooks. Age 23, signed through 2017 (Saints control option for 2018). 2017 salary and bonuses: $1.56 million. 2017 salary-cap number: $2.67 million.



Michael Thomas. Age 23, signed through 2019. 2017 salary and bonuses: $682,681. 2017 salary-cap number: $1.16 million.



Willie Snead. Age 24, exclusive rights free agent.



Brandon Coleman. Age 24, exclusive rights free agent.



Tommylee Lewis. Age 24, scheduled to be restricted free agent in 2019. 2017 salary and bonuses: $540,000. 2017 salary-cap number: $541,666...



