|New Orleans Saints
Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room?
Yesterday, 06:12 PM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,002
Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room?
By Nick Underhill
Its mock draft season, the time of year when fans sit back and wait for projections about whom their team is going to draft. One of those guesses from someone perceived to be an industry leader can create headlines across the country.
Sometimes these guys nail their guesses. Sometimes they project guys who would have been better picks. Most often, at least as history shows, the team does something the mock drafters were not expecting and ends up making the right move.
Its impossible to know how any player will develop in a different situation. An offensive player selected by the Cleveland Browns probably isnt going to turn out the same way that one would with the Saints. But as history shows, teams typically do a decent job of picking the right players to fit their system, at least in the first round.
Still, its interesting to wonder how things would have turned out if the mock drafters were running the boards of all 32 teams. So we looked back at whom ESPNs Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. and the NFL Networks Mike Mayock selected for the Saints in the first round since 2011 (the Saints didn't have a first-round pick in 2012):
Full Story - The Advocate.com
