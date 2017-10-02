|
|
|
|
|
No executive order needed to get Saints down to fighting weight
By Brian Allee Walsh | Special to The Sun Herald
NEW ORLEANS
The new, major assistant coaches are in the barn -- Mike Nolan (linebackers), Bradford Banta (special teams), Curtis Johnson (wide erceivers) and Ryan Nielsen (defensive line).
Team officials have decided to stay put for training camp and work from home in the summer suana. Ah, I can already smell the oppressive heat.
The owner and his three very rich estranged heirs have settled their monetary differences out of court. In other words, Tom Benson has shown them the money. Lots of it.
And there is contractual peace with ageless quarterback Drew Brees this offseason.
Thus, the easy part is over.
The difficult part begins in earnest for New Orleans Saints' GM Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton -- piecing together a roster under the constraints of a league-mandated salary cap that can go where this franchise has gone only once since 2011...
Full Story - Sun Herald
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|