home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Get to know new Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 12:01 PM  
4622
mvtrucking mvtrucking is offline
Administrator
  
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 23,640
Get to know new Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen


Full Story  NewOrleansSaints.Com

Ryan Nielsen  Defensive Line

Ryan Nielsen will tutor the New Orleans Saints defensive line in his first campaign as an NFL assistant after a 14-year tenure in the college coaching ranks.

From 2013-2016, he was the defensive line/recruiting coordinator/run game coordinator at North Carolina State. The 2016 season saw the Wolfpack rank eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rush defense and lead the ACC, allowing just 104.7 rushing yards per game  the schools best mark since 2004. Defensive end Bradley Chubb recorded 22 tackles for loss, ranked fourth in the country, while his 11 sacks were fourth in the ACC and 19th in the nation. He was named second-team All-ACC. A Broyles Award candidate in 2015, given annually to college footballs top assistant coach, Nielsen earned this recognition tutoring a Wolfpack defensive line that was part of a defense that ranked 29th in the FBS in total defense. Defensive end Mike Rose was a second-team All-ACC selection after he finished second in the ACC in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss. In 2014, defensive end Art Norman led the team with 6.5 sacks.

By New Orleans Saints.Com

Full Story  NewOrleansSaints.Com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 880
There are currently 146 members and 734 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saintaholic, Silent Dave, Sun Wukong, whodatman, Whodatgamer, Eman5805, uvanate18, PurpleBlack&Gold, bigcarlittlewill, staphory, kenchaisson, Grandadmiral, eezyboy504, NoleansSaints2526, mandevillekevin, sthomas1124, TGleason, Fugisawa350, duckjr78, DCSaints_Fan, Semper, ktbarthedoor, rickyjones, blackjack, Jiva, jarrod74, Mojomajik9, Saint Floyd, Fjeldur, zknotts61, SaintsFan23, ScottishSaint, penguinsgoboom, theicebox, FrenchieATX, Saint Greg, gradualprocess, The Moose, BigSlick, Taker597, yello 5.0, Saint Ace, Mudbug67, southdeltan, thefifthwall, broccoli60, CountWhoDat, moraink, jmalon3, bachthejock, talan, MobileSaintsFan, RussTKD, baron8, shakka015, Tpstr, bleedblk&gld, skydancer, Saint ATN, KulBreez, Galbreath34, faceman, Blues_Forte, saint-fan, literature, zigzag, OldSaintFan, nolaspe, Zardnok, Booker, 2fya, brd13, Spence, SweSaint, Ti Rider, yomama, Todd T, saint hdawg, bonnjer, crazybyrd87, Krodwhodat, John873, Wayne, socbe7, Snarf, BreesusSaves, Infamous504, slowmotion, Jayskee, Rocky3535, SaintsinMiami2, MistaWhoDat, BobE, Merl, honeybadger, Dryheatbob, woot, billinms, dwpeltier, Saint Jack, dtc, BuffaloSaint, c2, Deucesharper, oysters, SharonT, EndzoneSaint, $aybra, superlaser, isgwill, Pensacola, JackDiesel, ChopperSaint, meatman, SaintsDoc, Terrence, tjharris, Andrus, RichB, duhonmark551, eaglefreak, glynners, daBaconsaint, AARPSaint, Brennan77, Maxp, Torgo, Swampy Saint
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Tim Williams
Last Post: rickyjones
Posted On: Today
Replies: 10
Views: 457
Mark Ingram bags 600lb wild bore
Last Post: broccoli60
Posted On: Today
Replies: 38
Views: 2,460
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 30,871
Views: 745,834
Republican members of congress hiding from their constituents
Last Post: dtc
Posted On: Today
Replies: 35
Views: 641
N/S RIP Quentin Moses
Last Post: OldSaintFan
Posted On: Today
Replies: 3
Views: 378
Wishlist for 11th pick ( pre combine )
Last Post: Eman5805
Posted On: Today
Replies: 39
Views: 1,904
'Legion'. X-Men based show is coming to FX...
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 567
Muslim travelers prevented from entering U.S. following Trump's executive order
Last Post: nolaspe
Posted On: Today
Replies: 554
Views: 15,075
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
Saints Draft: Only Three Options at Pick 11
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 110
12 NFL free agents to watch as Saints seek upgrades
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 111
Get to know new Saints assistant Curtis Johnson
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 144
Get to know new Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 121
No executive order needed to get Saints down to fighting weight
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 221
Nick Underhill's analysis: How would the Saints look if the mock drafters ran the war room?
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 02-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 518
Saints have ultimate combo at WR: Young, cheap and really good
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 02-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 407
Saints need better from Coby Fleener, but tight end not a glaring need
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: 02-10-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 407
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:35 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0